Photo: Castanet

Police are investigating a burglary last weekend in which two laptops were stolen from a downtown business.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a report of a break-in at a business on Third Avenue on the morning of Feb. 24.

Investigators believe the burglary took place at about 2:30 a.m. that day.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.