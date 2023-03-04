Police seize body armour after SUV pulled over in Brocklehurst

Photo: Castanet

Body armour and drugs were seized from a vehicle following a traffic stop in Brocklehurst last weekend, police say.

According to Mounties, officers pulled over an SUV near the corner of Halston Avenue and 12th Street at about 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

“Three people were inside the SUV and, as part of the investigation, police located drugs and paraphernalia, open liquor and the body armour,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the driver was ticketed for driving contrary to restrictions, failing to display an L and having open liquor inside a vehicle. A passenger was ticketed for possessing body armour without a licence.