Driver gets out and runs after being pulled over on North Shore, police say

Photo: Castanet

Ammunition and open liquor were found inside a pickup truck last weekend after a man fled a North Shore traffic stop on foot.

According to police, officers pulled over a truck on Lethbridge Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 when the driver fled on foot, running down an alleyway.

“Backup officers and the police dog service unit attended but the man was not located,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Open liquor and ammunition were seized from the vehicle. The truck was impounded and its registered owner was issued violation tickets for failing to stop for police and speeding.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.