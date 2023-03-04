Kamloops Film Festival shows off short films from local filmmakers

The Kamloops Film Festival will be showing off projects from local filmmakers during its Kamloops Independent Short Shorts (KISS) Film Fest on Sunday.

The event will see 19 five-minute shorts from local filmmakers played on the big screen at the Paramount Theatre, starting at 1 p.m.

“Obviously, you know, any art form that’s being celebrated then gets more people interested,” said Dušan Magdolen, executive director of the Kamloops Film Society.

“And everybody's from the TNRD. So you get to really see what people in our region can make and the impact it can have.”

Part of the KISS Film Fest’s attraction is the variety of genres that get submitted.

“You get really a plethora of films. I really love it because you get animated films, and comedies, and dramas, and documentaries and more sort of horror-type stuff,” said Magdolen.

“Doing it in a collective environment with other people, hearing a round of applause after something that you've created… it’s quite thrilling,” said local filmmaker Todd Sullivan.

“Why not show it to your friends and family members and complete strangers and, you know, get some feedback and maybe some recognition?” said Sullivan.

Cash prizes for winners are awarded by the KISS Committee, the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission, and the Kamloops Arts Council.

The KFF will also be screening feature films from local filmmakers. The film festival’s opening film is Outrunners, an action comedy movie filmed in Kamloops, and written, directed, and executively produced by Kamloops-born filmmaker Ken Hagen.

In recent years, the film industry in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has boomed — bringing in an estimated $18 million of direct revenue in 2022.

“Ken Hagen’s film Outrunners was, I think, a part of that boom,” said Magdolen.

“The more films that are made locally, the more of a connection we have. And then, the more excitement there is in films.”

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission predicts that revenue will double in 2023.

“A rising tide lifts all boats,” Magdolen said.

“There's lots of interest in the industry in Kamloops and more films getting made — then, you know, we've got a place to play them and that's the part we can play.”

The festival will be screening a total of 27 feature films, 19 films in the KISS Film Fest, and a collection of additional shorts being played before features.

“So I think close to 60 films total over those days,” said Magdolen.

The festival will also be hosting over 20 events for audiences to join.

“We’ve got our whisking discussion, and steeping discussion, and brewing discussion, and wining discussion, and we’ve got our closing party, we’ve got our family event, sustainability event with BCLC, punk show and heavy metal show… so lots going on.”

More information on the 27th annual Kamloops Film Festival is available at thekfs.ca.