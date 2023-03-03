Kamloops chamber applauds low tax rate, backs some supplemental asks

Photo: Castanet

As city council prepares for next week’s budget meeting, the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce has announced it is backing some supplemental asks, including a proposed increase in firefighting staff.

According to the City of Kamloops, this year’s budget includes a proposed property tax increase of 4.96 per cent — down from the 5.6 per cent initially estimated by the city.

Ten supplemental budget items, business cases representing a change to current service levels or offering something entirely new, are being considered by council. While some proposed items require a tax increase if approved, others do not.

Acacia Pangilinan, the chamber’s executive director, said in a statement the KDCC “applauds” city staff’s work to reduce the anticipated tax increase.

Pangilinan said this is a signal the city believes in economic prudence and offers a welcome economic environment for businesses, and noted this is why the chamber is cautious about supporting budget items with tax impacts.

“This position does not correlate to assessment of the relative value of these initiatives to the community,” Pangilinan wrote.

“The chamber therefore supports the CSO [Community Services Officer] expansion budget item, to support the safety and security needs of the business community. The chamber also supports the KFR [Kamloops Fire Rescue] staffing request.”

The CSO expansion is estimated to cost $888,000 in 2023, representing a taxation increase of 0.70 per cent.

The KFR expansion is estimated to cost more than $1 million in 2023, a 0.83 per cent increase in taxation.

The chamber also has announced its support for three community requests — the North Shore Public Realm Improvement Fund, the Venture Kamloops economic data surveys, and the installation of a Kamloops marquee welcome sign.

Council members will discuss all supplemental budget items during a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

Budget information can be found on the city's Let's Talk page.