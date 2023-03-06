Burglar who targeted sewage plant sentenced to 15 months for string of crimes

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops burglar who broke into the city’s sewage treatment plant and stole $8,500 worth of lab equipment and tools has been ordered to spend 15 months in prison and undergo psychiatric treatment.

Nicolas Benallick, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday to nine charges covering a string of break-ins, thefts and prowlings between April and August last year.

Court heard police were called to the Kamloops Sewage Treatment Centre early in the morning on April 26, 2022 for a report of a burglary.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Benallick showed up at the facility at about 4 a.m. and broke into six buildings. Police recovered a bag and a bin full of stolen items — $6,000 in lab equipment and $2,500 worth of tools.

“The officer investigating the scene could see that the lab door had been smashed to gain entry, and then the lab was ransacked,” Goulet said.

“On video surveillance, the officer could see that Mr. Benallick walked around the property with a trash bin and a garbage bag filled with items from the centre and stashed those items along the train tracks nearby.”

A few months later, on June 30, Benallick tried unsuccessfully to gain access to two homes in Batchelor Heights in the middle of the night. Goulet said he was caught on camera trying doors on Norview Road and Norfolk Court.

A month after that, on July 22, Benallick was again caught trying to gain access to a locked house — this time in Aberdeen. In that instance, he was arrested and found to be in possession of stolen identifications and cheques, including some he had filled out to himself in the amount of $50,000.

Benallick also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an Aberdeen vehicle break-in on June 26 and a curfew breach on Aug. 5.

“These offences are not sophisticated,” defence lawyer Dan McNamee said in court. “He’s caught by the victims almost each time.”

Benallick apologized in court and blamed the crime spree on his mental health.

“I’m just embarrassed,” he said.

“I went off my medication due to side-effects I was having and I started going down a slippery slope. It was delirium — just bizarre behaviour. I’m embarrassed and I hope I can do the best I can.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a 15-month prison sentence to be followed by a one-year period of probation with conditions requiring he undergo psychiatric treatment and stay on his medication, among others.

Benallick will also be required to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

Court heard Benallick has been in jail since August. Once he’s given credit for time served, he will have about 4.5 months remaining on his sentence.