Kamloops nurse suspended one month for sexually harassing student

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops nurse has been suspended temporarily for sexually harassing a student nurse under his supervision.

On March 1, a B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives panel approved an agreement between the college and registered nurse Matthew Danchak, according to a public notice.

The agreement laid out terms to address practice and conduct issues that occurred on March 23, 2022, when Danchak sexually harassed a student nurse he was supervising.

Danchak also accessed a colleague’s computer — a breach of privacy and confidentiality rules.

Danchak voluntarily agreed to a one-month suspension of his nursing registration, completion of sexual harassment training and a six-month ban on supervising nursing students and new staff members.

"The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public," the notice stated.