Time served for woman who assaulted workers after being caught stealing

A Kamloops woman who twice attacked store employees after she was caught stealing has been sentenced to 30 days time served and ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment.

Renee Destiny Dawn Jackson, 31, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to five charges — two counts of assault and three of theft under $5,000.

Court heard Jackson walked into the Petro Canada on Sydney Avenue in North Kamloops on Oct. 25 and stole a slushy and candies worth about $15.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said a clerk from the store followed Jackson outside and grabbed her by the hoodie.

“Ms. Jackson threw a slushy at [the employee] and called her names,” he said.

“She tried to grab the candy bags back and Ms. Jackson just started punching her in the face. She hit her about eight times in the face. Ms. Jackson stopped, called her some more names and then took off running.”

The incident followed a similar attack outside the Real Canadian Superstore on Columbia Street about seven months earlier. In that case, a loss-prevention officer confronted Jackson outside the store after watching her steal a number of items on video surveillance.

In that case, court heard, Jackson spit on the worker and then assaulted him.

She also pleaded guilty to a theft charge stemming from an incident at Sixth Avenue and Victoria Street in August, in which she was caught rummaging through a parked vehicle.

Jackson has no prior criminal record. Defence lawyer Murray Armstrong said she started drinking and using drugs as a teen and has struggled with addiction for years.

Armstrong said Jackson’s mother attended to residential school in Terrace and later struggled with addition herself.

He said Jackson is “in good shape” now and has the support of a team behind her, including social workers from B.C. Mental Health and Substance Use Services (BCMHSUS).

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for 30 days time served. Jackson had been in jail since Nov. 18, giving her credit for more than five months behind bars.

“I hope the supports you have in place now will help you,” the judge said.

Frame placed Jackson on a 12-month period of probation with conditions requiring she stay away from the two workers she assaulted and the stores where the incidents took place.

She will also be required to abstain from drugs and alcohol and attend for psychiatric assessment and treatment with BCMHSUS forensic psychiatric services — an order to which she consented.