209390
Kamloops  

Collision forces temporary closure of Overlanders Bridge, police say

Crash forces bridge closure

- | Story: 414311

The Overlanders Bridge is closed in both directions following a collision.

Emergency crews were called to the bridge just after 1 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Police confirm the span is closed temporarily while crews deal with the collision.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Kelly Butler said the incident has created “a large backlog in traffic.”

Butler said Mounties will provide an update once the crash scene has been cleared.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News