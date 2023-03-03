Collision forces temporary closure of Overlanders Bridge, police say

Photo: City of Kamloops This still from the city's Overlanders Bridge webcam shows the backlog of traffic as of 1:20 p.m. Emergency crews can be seen near the north end of the bridge dealing with the collision.

The Overlanders Bridge is closed in both directions following a collision.

Emergency crews were called to the bridge just after 1 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Police confirm the span is closed temporarily while crews deal with the collision.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Kelly Butler said the incident has created “a large backlog in traffic.”

Butler said Mounties will provide an update once the crash scene has been cleared.

There is no word yet on any injuries.