Judge calls accused rapist a liar, but stops short of convicting him

Photo: Castanet

WARNING: This story contains information some readers may find distressing.

A young Kamloops-area man who was accused of raping a teenaged friend at a party in 2019 has been found not guilty, despite a judge dismissing his denials as lies.

The 21-year-old man, who cannot be named under a publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant, stood trial last month in B.C. Supreme Court. He was acquitted on Thursday.

The man was 18 on June 15, 2019, when he was alleged to have raped a 16-year-old girl.

The girl said the incident took place inside a pickup truck being driven by the man. Court heard the two knew each other and had previously dated.

She described the alleged sexual assault in detail in court. She said she told the man she had a boyfriend and said she would not cheat on him, but he proceeded to rape her.

The man took the stand in his own defence. He said he had no recollection of the day in question but denied having any sexual contact with the complainant.

In his decision on Thursday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori dismissed the man’s testimony as untrue.

“I do not believe the accused’s evidence,” he said.

“His denial has no foundation. … I have no doubt that the accused engaged in sexual intercourse with the complainant that night.”

But Hori said he was not convinced that the encounter was not consensual.

At trial, court heard the complainant initially told her friends she willingly cheated on her boyfriend. She repeated that story to another friend about a week later.

Only after 18 months passed — during which time “rumours were swirling” among the teen’s peers, according to defence lawyer Dan McNamee — did she report the incident to police as a sexual assault.

Hori said that changing story left him with reasonable doubt.

“I am mindful that not everyone reacts the same way to being assaulted. I am also mindful of the dangers of applying stereotypical reasoning in this analysis,” he said.

“However, I cannot ignore the evidence that the complainant’s version of her encounter with the accused changed. To ignore such evidence would, in my view, be contrary to the presumption of innocence and the proper administration of justice.”

The young man’s family cried and hugged in the courtroom following Hori’s decision.

Castanet Kamloops is not naming the community in which the incident is alleged to have taken place to avoid violating the publication ban.