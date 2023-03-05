Earth Rangers bring live animals to school assemblies across Kamloops

Photo: Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers are visiting Kamloops schools to give presentations featuring live animals.

The rangers are visiting a total of 20 schools in Kamloops until March 6.

“The assembly is mainly about biodiversity and conservation in Canada,” said Tovah Barocas, Earth Rangers president.

“We’re trying to get kids excited about wanting to protect animals, and also just learning natural history.”

Barocas said that the Earth Rangers' mission is to encourage youth to take environmental action.

“Earth Rangers is really trying to give them an outlet for the kind of concerns that they may have about the environment and show them how they can take steps and do things in their own lives that will be meaningful and make a difference so they can feel a better sense of control and hopefulness about the future,” said Barocas.

The program has existed since 2004, with the rangers visiting about 800 schools a year across Canada.

Last November, Teck Resources announced a donation of $500,000 to support Earth Rangers programs, such as a youth volunteer program, wildlife adoption programs, and to expand the school assembly program.

With Teck’s support, the Earth Rangers have reached more than 150 schools and 50,000 students.

“It's really designed to be inspirational and give kids a real feeling that they can make a difference and get them to want to, you know, join Earth Rangers and start protecting the environment themselves,” Barocas said.

The earth rangers will be joined during the assemblies by Sonic the barn owl, Millie the three-banded armadillo, Delta the savannah monitor and Chavez the crimson-rumped tuscanet.

More information about the Earth Rangers is available at earthrangers.com.