Fleeing suspect drove BMW into police cruiser, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

Mounties are searching for a suspect after a police cruiser was rammed Wednesday by a BMW as its driver fled.

According to police, officers were called to the 1800-block of Tranquille Road just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a man slumped over inside a red BMW.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the BMW had mismatched license plates.

“Although the man seemed co-operative at first, he allegedly turned the car back on and drove it at a high rate of speed, causing a minor collision with an approaching police vehicle before fleeing the area,” she said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with unkempt red hair. He had facial hair and was wearing a dark-coloured flat-brim hat.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.