'Extreme winter weather' closes Coquihalla Highway in both directions

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 5, Great Bear Snowshed looking south. (elevation: 980 metres) - 10:40 a.m.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

DriveBC is now reporting the crash has been cleared, but the Coquihalla is now closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to hazardous conditions.

“Crews are working with heavy equipment to clear excess snow and create safe conditions,” said an online notice.

There is no estimated time of reopening and the next update is not due until 2 p.m.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting the highway is expected to reopen at 11 a.m.

ORIGINAL 6:45 a.m.

A crash has closed all southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

DriveBC reports the incident is between the Okanagan Connector junction and Othello Road exit.

Southbound lanes are closed over a 100-kilometre stretch. Northbound lanes are open.

The nature of the incident or any injuries involved is not known at this time.

Motorists are advised to detour via Highway 1 or 3.