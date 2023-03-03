Five-minute time limit set for public inquiries in Kamloops council meetings

Photo: Castanet

At the tail end of a four-and-a-half-hour marathon meeting this week, Kamloops council voted in favour of a motion establishing a five-minute time limit for members of the public who choose to speak up at city hall.

The motion, introduced by Coun. Dale Bass and discussed by council on Tuesday, directs staff to prepare a bylaw amendment establishing the speaking time limits.

“Today showed us the need for this one,” Bass said.

The public inquiries section of Tuesday’s agenda took about 50 minutes, during which one recess was called after a terse exchange between former council candidate Mac Gordon, Coun. Bill Sarai and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Bass’s motion said during council meetings, members of the public will have five minutes to raise a question only. For public hearings, attendees can speak for five minutes at a time, with the option for extra time once all who wish to talk have been heard.

In an earlier interview with Castanet Kamloops, Bass said this time cap was imposed by former Mayor Ken Christian and seemed to work well last term. She said there are several ways other than showing up at council meetings for residents to reach elected officials to discuss their views or concerns at length.

Coun. Bill Sarai added an amendment to Bass’ motion which suggested the community relations and reconciliation committee develop a public town hall pilot project.

“I think we all understand, and are all aware and responsible that our public needs to be heard,” Sarai said.

“I apologize for today — this wasn’t the venue for hearing opinions on certain topics that weren’t on our agenda. This is a day that we do city business. But we also need to give residents and business owners and everybody a chance to voice their concerns — good, bad or sensitive.”

Coun. Stephen Karpuk also suggested an amendment asking staff to put together a statement about conduct expected from members of the public who choose to speak before council.

“We had a few meetings that really bothered me in the context of the attacking on staff,” Karpuk said.

He said he’d like to see the statement made available for all of the city’s public meetings, from council to committees.

“It’s great to have disagreement, but it should be civil. We need to respect each other, and that goes across from our citizenship through our staff, and each other here for doing the job that we do.”

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he didn’t think it was worth staff time to do this extra work. He said earlier in the meeting, he called a recess, asked Gordon to be more respectful and discussed having a meeting with him.

"I just don't know what kind of enforcement, if we’re going to be getting staff to go do a bunch of work, what type of enforcement do we do other than what I just did today and the other day,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Hamer-Jackson, Coun. Nancy Bepple and Coun. Katie Neustaeter were opposed to adding Karpuk’s amendment, but they were outvoted by the other councillors around the table.

Bass’s motion, including both amendments, was approved by council.