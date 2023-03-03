Stranger walks into North Shore home, flees when confronted

Photo: Castanet

Mounties are investigating after an intruder walked into a North Kamloops home last weekend uninvited.

According to police, officers were called at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday to a home in the 500-block of Fortune Drive.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release that an unknown man entered the house through an unlocked front door.

“The man fled when the homeowner approached,” she said.

The intruder is described as a white man wearing all black.

“Officers cleared the residence and confirmed no other suspects were in the house,” Evelyn said.

“Nothing appeared to be taken.”

Anyone with information or video can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.