City of Kamloops publishes 2023 Spring and Summer Activity Guide

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops has announced the release of its 2023 Spring and Summer Activity Guide, featuring sports, culture and arts programs for residents of all ages.

In a news release, the city said new offerings for the spring and summer seasons include a learn to fish program for families, a nature-based mental wellness program, Bhangra and Bollywood dance, and postnatal mom and baby yoga classes.

Registration for spring and summer programs, including swimming lessons, will open on Tuesday, March 14.

Online registration kicks off at 6:30 a.m., and at 10 a.m., residents can register over the phone or in person at the Tournament Capital Centre, the Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre, or Kamloops Museum and Archives.

Residents are encouraged to visit the City of Kamloops website to view the activity guide, get more information on swimming lesson schedules, and to set up a recreation account, which is required for program registration. A hard copy will be delivered to homes on Wednesday.

According to the city, an online survey has been set up to receive feedback about the activity guide. Participants who compete the survey will be entered to win a $100 Downtown Kamloops gift certificate.

The survey will be open for input until 4 p.m. on April 15.