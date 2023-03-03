Two years in prison for woman who ripped off employer for more than $660,000

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops woman who bilked her employer for more than $660,000 has been ordered to spend two years in federal prison.

Katlyn Bond, 32, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court to charged of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. She was sentenced on Thursday.

Court heard Bond worked for Kala Geosciences, a consulting firm headquartered on McGill Road, as a bookkeeper. Between January of 2017 and August of 2018, she made off with a total of $663,985.89 in cash transfers, fraudulent online purchases and personal payments including cable and phone bills.

“Once the fraud was discovered, the accused was terminated in August of 2018,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“RCMP were able to track much of what was stolen from the company.”

Varesi said frauds of such a scale often attract prison sentences of up to four years. Because Bond has no previous criminal record, Varesi and defence lawyer Eric Rines suggested a joint submission for two years.

“It’s a very significant amount of money,” Varesi said.

“It's considered a large-scale fraud, and frauds in this amount almost always attract a federal custodial sentence.”

Rines said Bond, a married mother of three, has a significant cocaine and MDMA addiction. He said she was using as much as an ounce of cocaine per week.

“It was a massive both physical and mental addiction for her,” he said. “She has been dealing with the withdrawal symptoms and will continue to do that while in custody.”

Bond, who was joined in court by a half-dozen supporters, apologized before she was handcuffed and taken to prison.

“I am sorry for my actions,” she said. “I have a long road ahead of me. This is just my first step to try to make amends.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori went along with the joint submission and told Bond to count herself lucky.

“You should consider yourself extremely lucky that you have mitigating circumstances, primarily that you have no criminal record,” he said.

Varesi did not seek a restitution order. He said Kala Geosciences has already sued Bond successfully for the full amount.