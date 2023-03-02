Homeowner catches intruder breaking in through doggy door, police say

Photo: Castanet

A drunk intruder spent some time in jail over the weekend after breaking into a downtown house through a doggy door, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a home in the 1100-block of Nicola Street just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release that the homeowner caught an intoxicated man breaking in through a doggy door.

“The resident restrained the man until police arrived,” she said.

“The suspect allegedly mistook the residence for another.”

Evelyn said the man was held until sober and then released without charges pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.