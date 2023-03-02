Two newcomers to Canada among three dead in Wednesday crash near Clearwater: police

Photo: Castanet

Two of the three people who died in a triple-vehicle collision south of Clearwater on Wednesday were newcomers to Canada, according to police.

The crash took place in the 3300-block of Highway 5. First responders were called out to the incident just before 11 a.m.

In a statement, police said a southbound Ford F150 pickup from Alberta crossed the highway centre line and sideswiped a Ford F550 hauling a trailer before colliding head-on with a Ford Escape.

“Three occupants of the Ford Escape were determined to be deceased at the scene. Two others in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital,” BC Highway Patrol Insp. Chad Badry said in the statement.

“Two of the deceased were recent refugee immigrants.”

According to police, the driver of the F150 wasn’t seriously injured but was transported to hospital. The driver of the F550 was uninjured.

BC Emergency Health Services said six ground ambulances and an air ambulance responded to the crash.

The Yellowhead Highway was closed for hours in the wake of the collision as police investigated and recovered the vehicles. The route was re-opened just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell told Castanet Kamloops that Wednesday was a difficult day for the community. Along with other mayors and local elected officials, Blackwell has called for sustained RCMP and CVSE enforcement along the Highway 5 corridor among other highway improvements.

Mounties said BC Highway Patrol in Clearwater is continuing the investigation to determine why the F150 driver crossed over the centre line.

“Road conditions were not a factor and the driver of the Ford 150 is cooperating with police,” Badry said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, including anyone with dash cam footage of pre-collision driving, is asked to contact the BC Highway Patrol office in Kamloops at 250-828-3111.