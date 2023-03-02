Pedestrian struck on North Shore street, taken to hospital in critical condition: police

Photo: Castanet Police tape had MacKenzie Avenue closed Wednesday night between Willow Street and Poplar Street while Mounties investigated a collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital in critical condition.

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday on a North Kamloops street, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of MacKenzie Avenue and Marcel Street at about 6 p.m. for a report of a collision.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops a person was struck while attempting to cross MacKenzie Avenue.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition,” she said.

Police could be seen on Wednesday evening setting up floodlights in the area and examining the roadway for evidence. A black Ford SUV with front-end damage was parked on MacKenzie Avenue inside the police tape.

Evelyn said the driver is co-operating with investigators.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage showing what happened can call police at 250-828-3000.