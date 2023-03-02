'We have to stop losing lives'; Clearwater mayor calls for change after latest tragedy

Photo: Castanet

The mayor of Clearwater says he was on the verge of tears Wednesday after learning of a highway crash just outside his community that killed three people and landed two others in critical condition.

“It’s absolutely brutal,” Mayor Merlin Blackwell told Castanet Kamloops.

“Even when it’s not somebody you know, I know it’s the tow-truck driver I’ve had coffee with, it’s the ambulance people I’ve dealt with, it’s the cops I’ve had conversations with. It’s one degree of separation in a small town.”

The deadly collision took place on Highway 5 south of Clearwater just before 11 a.m. According to police, two pickup trucks collided head-on and one of them then struck a third vehicle.

The highway was closed until about 7 p.m.

'WE NEED TO DO MORE'

Blackwell said changes are needed. The highway through the North Thompson has now claimed five lives in less than a month — most recently on Feb. 9, when a pickup truck collided with a transport truck near Barriere, and on Feb. 2, when two semis collided in the same area.

The stretch of highway saw additional fatalities in August, in June — when four people were killed in a two-day span — and in April.

“There’s so much involved in this,” Blackwell said. “We need to do more because we have to stop losing lives.”

The provincial government is considering requiring dash cams for all commercial drivers in an attempt to improve road safety. That idea was floated last month by Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer.

The province has also recently stepped up law enforcement along the highway. Blackwell said he would like to see those changes made permanent.

“The level of enforcement with RCMP and CVSE right now is awesome, but we need to continue that long-term,” he said.

“I need a commitment from the provincial government that the highway patrol will stay in Clearwater, because that’s always under threat of being pulled back to Kamloops — and that’s on the wrong side of these accidents. It needs to be up here, as well.”

SHORT-TERM FIXES PITCHED

Blackwell said he would also like to see variable speed zones introduced, as well as new rumble strips. Down the road, he said additional passing lanes and other highway improvements are needed.

In the meantime, Blackwell said many in the North Thompson are choosing to stay home unless they need to travel on the highway.

“People are very aware when we have accidents like this, so think about what you’re doing,” he said.

“Three quarters of my town will tell me when they run into me, ‘I drive less because it’s dangerous out there.’ Staying home if you don’t need to go is a completely viable option.”