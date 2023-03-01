North Shore street taped off, police setting up floodlights

Photo: Tim Petruk
Police taped off MacKenzie Ave. between Willow St. and Poplar St. Wednesday evening.
Kamloops RCMP have closed a stretch of MacKenzie Avenue to traffic Wednesday evening.
The road is taped off between Willow Street and Poplar Street.
A woman out walking her dog told a Castanet reporter she believes someone was struck by a vehicle. A man who lives nearby said it was an accident, but that’s all he knows.
A Ford SUV at the scene appeared to have front end damage. Officers were searching the roadway and the surrounding area with flashlights.
Mounties placed an evidence marker near a shoe behind the SUV and were setting up floodlights in the area at about 7:45 p.m.
It’s unclear how long MacKenzie Avenue will be closed.