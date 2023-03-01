North Shore street taped off, police setting up floodlights

Photo: Tim Petruk Police taped off MacKenzie Ave. between Willow St. and Poplar St. Wednesday evening.

Kamloops RCMP have closed a stretch of MacKenzie Avenue to traffic Wednesday evening.

The road is taped off between Willow Street and Poplar Street.

A woman out walking her dog told a Castanet reporter she believes someone was struck by a vehicle. A man who lives nearby said it was an accident, but that’s all he knows.

A Ford SUV at the scene appeared to have front end damage. Officers were searching the roadway and the surrounding area with flashlights.

Mounties placed an evidence marker near a shoe behind the SUV and were setting up floodlights in the area at about 7:45 p.m.

It’s unclear how long MacKenzie Avenue will be closed.