City eyes potential new structure for West Victoria day space site

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops council approved a permit authorizing two non-profits to operate a day space on West Victoria Street after discussing potential site improvements — including installing a structure on the property.

Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society and the Mustard Seed have run the Gathering Place at 48 West Victoria St. — also the site of a mini-storage facility — for the past two years, from mid-August to November 2021 and from April to October 2022.

A permit for the day space, where unhoused people can go to access meals and supports during daytime hours, has been authorized from April 1 to Oct. 31 2023.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, and in other recent meetings when the property has come up for discussion, some neighbouring business owners have spoken up about the impacts of vandalism and crime on their businesses.

When asked by councillors what will be done differently this year, Carmin Mazzotta, the city’s social, housing and community development manager, said staff have “heard the business community loud and clear.”

According to Mazzotta, opportunities to improve the day space are being discussed, including possibly installing a Sprung Structure.

He said a tent set up last year provided some misting to cool people during summer months, but it was still too hot during periods of extreme heat, shutting down the site.

“Maybe through a sprung structure we could provide some additional cooling with potentially an AC unit," Mazzotta said.

"As well, provide some privacy for the folks accessing the site and reduce impact on the street frontage and for the surrounding businesses."

According to a staff report, organizers are also looking at securing additional staff, discussing security options and limiting safe substance use supplies handed out on site, given an Interior Health supervised consumption facility is nearby and better equipped.

Byron McCorkell, the city’s director of community and protective services, said there is the need for more facilities like the Gathering Place and Cllementem.

“What we have seen in those areas that where we partner with our social agencies, and we expand and create opportunities like the Gathering Place, we do see a reduction in our responses required,” McCorkell said.

“Not solving the problem, but we see a reduction. So that would suggest that this is on the right path.”

McCorkell said more investment is needed for the Gathering Place — as “pop up tents in a parking lot” doesn’t go far enough — and looking at opportunities to have storage facilities and day spaces in other neighbourhoods, including the North Shore.

Coun. Dale Bass agreed with the idea of setting up a sprung structure at 48 West Victoria St., adding air conditioning and serving more meals.

“Let's get this one right — and then we've got the model that we can take to other places,” Bass said.

Council members voted in favour of approving the short-term facility use permit.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was not present for the vote, having recused himself due to a conflict of interest. Hamer-Jackson owns a business and property on West Victoria Street.