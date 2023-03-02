Unexpected delay halts Kamloops Mountie's dangerous driving trial

Court exhibit

The trial of a Kamloops Mountie charged with dangerous driving following a high-speed chase through Westsyde in 2018 has been abruptly halted for two days.

RCMP Const. Christopher’s Squire’s trial got underway on Monday at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Court has heard the 33-year-old was one of a handful of officers involved in the pursuit of a stolen Ford pickup truck in the early-morning hours of Dec. 8, 2018.

The truck was followed by police from Brocklehurst, where it was stolen, to Westsyde. A pursuit on Westsyde Road reached speeds of 140 km/h, according to a dash-cam video played in court.

On Wednesday, jurors were called into court only to be told that they would not be needed until Friday morning. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan told the jury the delay was due to a family emergency with one of the Crown witnesses.

On the video shown to jurors on Monday and Tuesday, Squire and another Mountie, Const. Lane Tobin, can be seen continuing to pursue the stolen pickup at high speed even after a sergeant called off the chase.

Jurors were told Squire eventually stopped the truck on Westsyde Road with a PIT maneuver — a police tactic in which a vehicle is intentionally run off the road and immobilized. That collision was captured on the dash-cam footage played in court and it can be seen at the end of the video clip accompanying this story.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Saris said in her opening to the jury on Monday that RCMP policy does not allow for such pursuits when the offence being investigated is possession of stolen property. She said the case is about “a police officer who failed to follow policy, disobeyed the orders of a superior and drove dangerously to pursue a suspect.”

Tobin, who testified on Monday and Tuesday, said he was initially praised for "exceptional police work" following the pursuit. He said he was then the subject of an RCMP internal code-of-conduct investigation, after which he was disciplined.

The trial is expected to resume on Friday.