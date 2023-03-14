Police watchdog was watching closely as Kamloops Mountie stood trial

Court exhibit

B.C.’s police watchdog agency kept a close eye on the trial of a Kamloops Mountie accused of dangerous driving.

RCMP Const. Christopher Squire’s B.C. Supreme Court trial ended Monday with a not-guilty verdict following a quick deliberation by a 12-person jury.

And for nearly every minute of the two-week trial, an Independent Investigations Office lawyer or observer was sitting in court taking notes.

IIO civilian director Ron MacDonald told Castanet Kamloops the agency tries to have someone present whenever one of its files goes to court.

“There’s a great benefit to seeing how your case is handled by the courts, by witnesses, by defence counsel and by Crown counsel,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“By listening, that’s how we learn whether there are things we can do better or areas we need to focus on next time, all of those types of things.”

The IIO is B.C.’s arm’s-length police oversight agency. It investigates any instances in the province in which a person suffers death or serious injury as the result of an interaction with police.

The agency investigated the Dec. 8, 2018, police chase for which Squire stood trial. The IIO recommended charges against three Mounties involved in the pursuit, but only the charge against Squire was approved.

“I think it’s fairly routine for investigative agencies to be aware of what’s going on with their cases in court,” MacDonald said.

“Police agencies get to do it frequently because they’re in court so often. We’re not in court that often, so we make a special effort to do that by having someone from the office sit in.”

The IIO investigated the 2018 chase and determined "reasonable grounds exist to believe the officers have committed offences." Charge recommendations were then forwarded to prosecutors and Squire was the only Mountie of the three to be charged.

MacDonald said he’s hoping to apply any lessons learned through the Squire trial to future IIO investigations.

“We have learned lots from previous attendances and we like to be there to see how things go, to see if there’s something about our process that might help us do a better job next time,” he said.

“There may be cases where there’s a particular way the IIO does something that receives perhaps criticism from defence counsel or the court, in which case we should listen to that and take it into account with how we do the job going forward.”