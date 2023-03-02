Organizers unveil plans for Memorial Cup concerts, Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit

The lower parking lot outside Sandman Centre will be transformed into Molson Canadian Hockey House in less than three months, when the puck drops on the Memorial Cup.

Tournament organizers held a press conference on Wednesday, at which they unveiled some of the plans for the event, which will get underway on May 26 and run through June 4.

“This is a great day for the event and the City of Kamloops” said Yves Lacasse, 2023 Memorial Cup host organizing committee chair.

“As a result of the local sponsorship support, we have the ability to make this much more than a great hockey tournament.”

The Molson Canadian Hockey House will serve as the official entertainment venue in the lower parking lot outside Sandman Centre and will host concerts, viewing parties and leadership series events.

Good Bamford will headline a concert at the house on June 1. Concerts will also be held on May 25 and June 3.

Viewing opportunities will be offered for those without tickets to games taking place inside.

Tk’emlúps te Secwèoemc will be presenting the Blazing Trails Leadership Series at Thompson Rivers University where accomplished Olympians, including Scott Niedermayer, Manon Rheaume, Jerome Iginla and Marie-Philip Poulin will share their personal stories over lunch on June 2.

Olympic speed skater and cyclist Clara Hughes will also share her story on May 31. The special sitting will be open to the community and free for everyone to attend.

Community members will be able to visit the Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit located at Kelson Hall. The exhibit will be open to the pubic and free to visit.

The arrival of the Memorial Cup trophy and opening ceremony will be held at the Tk’emlúps te Secwèpemc powwow arbour. A welcome prayer by Tk’emlúps te Secwèpemc will be featured at the event, along with opening remarks and introductions of the Kamloops Blazers and the three league champions.

The Blazers will also unveil their theme jersey for the tournament's opening night during the ceremony.

The opening ceremony will be free for all to attend.

The 2023 Memorial Cup will also be providing environmentally friendly options over the course of the event, including the elimination of single-use bottles and packaging at Molson Canadian Hockey House, electric and hybrid vehicles used for fleet services and free transit for the duration of the event.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers. Information on volunteer opportunities is available by clicking here.