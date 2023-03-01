Kamloops Cycling Coalition to host screening of film about cargo bikes, parenthood

Photo: Kamloops Cycling Coalition The Kamloops Cycling Coalition is hosting a screening of documentary film MOTHERLOAD at TRU on March 8.

A local cycling advocacy group is hosting a screening of award-winning documentary Motherload, a film which highlights a movement of people who have replaced their vehicles with purpose-built bikes.

In a statement, the Kamloops Cycling Coalition said the documentary is presented as part of the Thompson Rivers University Films for Change community series.

The screening will take place on March 8 at the TRU Alumni Clocktower Theatre, and will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by KCC.

“Motherload is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change,” KCC said in a statement.

The film follows director and new mother Liz Canning as she explores the use of cargo bikes in modern life and meets people behind a push to replace cars with purpose-built bicycles.

The panel discussion will include representatives from businesses, non-profits, government and research professionals who work to support a more car-free society.

KCC said the doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free, with donations to KCC welcomed.

The cycling coalition said a secure bike valet service will be available for those who are planning to cycle to the event.