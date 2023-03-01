Report of armed man on downtown street 'unsubstantiated,' police say

Photo: Castanet

Police say a report Wednesday of a man downtown armed with a gun turned out to be a false alarm.

According to Mounties, officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the 400-block of Lansdowne Street where someone reported having seen a man with a cart and what appeared to be a firearm.

“Officers attended and extensively patrolled the area as part of the investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“No one was located with a firearm or matching the suspect description, and no other similar reports were received.”

Evelyn said police received numerous inquiries about a possible lockdown in the area. She said the weapons report is “unsubstantiated.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.