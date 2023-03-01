Council OKs contentious development for First Avenue and Columbia Street

Photo: Total Concept Developments Canary Lofts, an eight-storey residential development proposed for First Avenue and Columbia Street, was given the green light from Kamloops council after a lengthy public hearing Tuesday.

Kamloops council has given its approval to Canary Lofts, a colourful and contentious 141-unit residential development planned for the corner of Columbia Street and First Avenue.

The vote to approve a zoning amendment and development permit for the project happened after a lengthy public hearing held Tuesday night at Sandman Centre, during which several residents spoke out in opposition to and in favour of the eight-storey development.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she would support the project because she believes the build “matches who we are as a city.”

“The types of suites that are being proposed — the bachelor suites, the one-bedroom suites and then some two-bedroom suites — matches what we need. We have thousands of students. We have thousands of seniors. This is a good housing proposal,” Bepple said.

“I appreciate that the neighbours may not want the change, but it's been a just a terrible eyesore for years and somebody's willing to put something forward. I think that this is a good proposal for Kamloops and for the neighbourhood.”

The proposed development will incorporate 11 suites from an existing multi-family building and another 30-unit development will remain on the property. Altogether, the property is planned to house 171 rental and strata units, including 56 studio units, 98 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom units.

In a report prepared for council, city staff said housing is needed — particularly homes in close proximity to transit, employment and shops. However, staff had two concerns with the project — traffic flow and neighbourhood fit.

According to staff, there were seven letters submitted in support of the project and five in opposition — including a petition with 10 signatures — and two letters expressing concerns.

Neighbours who spoke at the public hearing raised concerns about traffic congestion, parking, homes being overshadowed by the development, a loss of privacy and an increase in density.

One person, who said he lives in a heritage house on Nicola Street, said he believed a high density building would “destroy” the way the community has been building.

“It would be sad to see this giant building overshadowing what I believe is a beautiful way to grow the city,” he said.

Another neighbour spoke up “strongly in support” of the project, saying more people will be able to walk and bike to work, and there will be a positive impact on downtown recreation facilities, restaurants and shops.

Coun. Bill Sarai said he felt Total Concept Developments went “above and beyond” for public consultation on their project.

He said the buildings currently on those properties are “not aesthetic” for visitors or residents, and would be supporting the new development.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said the city needs the housing units, but encouraged developers to continue exploring solutions to traffic concerns.

“I think that this is an exceptional project that we desperately need, and exactly what needs to happen in Kamloops in order for us to meet our needs," she said.

"It is not just realtors who are saying we need more housing. It is people across the board."

Council voted in favour of issuing a zoning amendment and a development permit for the build.

In a statement, Sheila Minten, the project spokesperson and manager of Total Concept Developments said the team was pleased to receive approval from council after working on the project for years.

“The extensive work of our development team to create something special for this neighbourhood is so appreciated and made even better with the excellent feedback we received from our project’s stakeholders — neighbours, downtown businesses and community members,” she said.