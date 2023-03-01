Snowfall warning issued for the Hope to Merritt section of Coquihalla Highway

Photo: DriveBC

Motorists are being advised to use extra caution when travelling between the Interior and the Lower Mainland over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Merritt to Hope section of the Coquihalla Highway with accumulations of 15 cm to 25 cm expected Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall is expected to intensify Thursday morning.

"A Pacific frontal system is moving in from the north. Periods of snow will start this afternoon and intensify early Thursday morning. Snow will transition to periods of flurries Thursday afternoon," Environment Canada states in its warning.



"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."



Environment Canada warns drivers weather conditions in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.



Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.



Road conditions are available at drivebc.