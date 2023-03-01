Highway closed in both directions south of Clearwater following serious collision

Photo: Castanet

The Yellowhead Highway has closed in both directions following a crash south of Clearwater, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC said the closure is near Roundtop Road, between Little Fort and Clearwater. Drivers are warned to travel with caution in the area, and to expect major delays.

This latest vehicle incident comes on the heels of several other crashes along the highway corridor, including two incidents which resulted in fatalities last month.

Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer has called for mandatory dash cams for all commercial vehicles — something the province says it is considering — in the wake of these incidents.

Last week, representatives from the ministry of transportation and infrastructure met with Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors to discuss incidents along the Yellowhead Highway and provide an update on the work the government is undergoing to try to improve safety along the corridor.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to police for more information about Wednesday's collision.

This story will be updated as more information is available.