Highway 5 reopens after crash south of Clearwater leaves three dead, two critical

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

Highway 5 has reopened between Clearwater and Little Fort.

Shortly after 7 p.m, DriveBC said the highway was cleared and traffic is moving again between Round Top Rd. and Petrol Rd.

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

DriveBC says the estimated time of reopening for Highway 5 near the crash scene is 7 p.m.

In the meantime, a detour is in place for passenger vehicles only. A pilot vehicle is directing traffic around the closure.

? REMINDER - #BCHwy5 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident between #ClearwaterBC and #LittleFortBC near Roundtop Rd. Drive with caution in the area. Expect major delays. #Barriere #Kamloops

UPDATE: 1:28 p.m.

Police are asking drivers for dash-cam footage following a collision Wednesday morning on Highway 5 that killed three people and landed two more in critical condition.

The crash happened near Clearwater, just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, two oncoming pickup trucks collided, sending one of the trucks into a third vehicle.

“If you witnessed the collision or have dash-cam video of the collision, please contact the Kamloops BC Highway Patrol,” Ward said.

Three people were killed in the crash and two others are in critical condition. Drivers in the area are being told to expect lengthy delays.

The highway patrol office can be reached at 250-828-3111.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.

Three people are dead and two more in critical condition after a crash on Highway 5 near Clearwater.

BC Highway Patrol say the crash at 3329 Highway 5, south of Clearwater, involves three vehicles. Two oncoming pickups collided, sending one of the trucks into a third vehicle.

“There's three deceased, two in extremely critical condition,” said a police spokesperson. “The highway is going to be closed for probably another four to six hours.”

No additional details are available but this story will be updated as more is known.

ORIGINAL 11:45 a.m.

The Yellowhead Highway has closed in both directions following a crash south of Clearwater, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC said the closure is near Roundtop Road, between Little Fort and Clearwater. Drivers are warned to travel with caution in the area, and to expect major delays.

This latest vehicle incident comes on the heels of several other crashes along the highway corridor, including two incidents which resulted in fatalities last month.

Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer has called for mandatory dash cams for all commercial vehicles — something the province says it is considering — in the wake of these incidents.

Last week, representatives from the ministry of transportation and infrastructure met with Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors to discuss incidents along the Yellowhead Highway and provide an update on the work the government is undergoing to try to improve safety along the corridor.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to police for more information about Wednesday's collision.

This story will be updated as more information is available.