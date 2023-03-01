Mounties seek Kamloops man wanted on breach warrant

Photo: RCMP Maurice Richard Tremblay

Police need help tracking down a Kamloops man wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

Maurice Richard Tremblay, 34, is described as a white man standing five-foot-10 and weighing 186 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment is turning to the public for help in locating Maurice Tremblay as soon as possible so that his warrant may be executed,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said Tremblay has two distinct tattoos on his left forearm — “Why cry for a spirit set free” and a Virgin Mary, a cross and “W.A.W.”

Anyone with information about Tremblay’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.