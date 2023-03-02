Kamloops Film Festival kicks off Thursday, runs through weekend

Photo: Kamloops Film Society

The 2023 Kamloops Film Festival will kick off Thursday.

The festival will screen more than 20 feature films at the Paramount Theatre — including Canadian, International and Oscar-nominated films.

The premiere begins Thursday with the festival’s Bubbly Red Carpet Reception, where attendees can walk the red carpet and enjoy a glass of sparkling wine or juice and live entertainment from Coalmine’s Basement, a local band.

The festival will then begin the world premiere of Outrunners, an action comedy movie filmed in Kamloops with a Q&A afterwards with the writer, director, and executive producer Ken Hagen, as well as other cast and crew from the film.

Opening Night will also feature On Sacred Ground, based on true events during the 2016 construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline that runs through the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Darkfest will be held on Friday, in partnership with Drunk in a Graveyard, with a screening of Infinity Pool, a Brandon Cronenberg-directed horror film set on an isolated island resort.

Darkest will feature La Tolqa Snacks from Salty Fig Catering and a punk rock show afterwards with local band Voltage and Kelowna-based S.S.I.K.

Saturday will feature the KFF’s Family Party at the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, with crafts, photo booths, and scavenger hunts.

A Beauty and the Beast sing-along will be held at 1 p.m. at the Paramount, and a screening of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris at 1:30 p.m. Movie goers will then be heading over to The Vic Downtown Coffee Bistro at 377 Victoria St. to discuss the films.

Saturday night screenings include Riceboy Sleeps at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A with Producer Bryan Demore, and Guitar Lessons at 6:30 p.m., with craft beer tasters from Iron Road Brewing.

Sunday at 1 p.m. will mark the start of the Kamloops Independent Short Shorts Film Festival (KISS), where five -minute shorts from local amateurs and professionals will be screened free for audiences.

Winners will received cash prizes from a jury, with award sponsorships form the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission and the Kamloops Arts Council. Audiences can also vote for the audience favourite awards.

Following KISS, the second Making Movies in Kamloops Panel will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Panelists include The Film Commissioner of the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission Terri Hadwin, owner of Kamloops-based production company Vandelso Productions, Inc. Vesta Giles, award winning filmmaker Cjay Boisclair, talent agent and filmmaker Duane Boisclair, Outrunners director Ken Hegan, and Vancouver-based producer and production designer Shawn Major.

Attendees can head over to Red Collar Brewing afterward to discuss the the panel.

More information, including a full schedule, is available at thekfs.ca.