Mounties suspect drunk driving in head-on crash Sunday that caused serious injury

Police suspect impaired driving in a head-on collision in Westsyde on Sunday that sent a driver to hospital with serious injuries.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to a stretch of Westsyde Road near Parkview Drive just after 1 p.m. for a report of a collision between a Honda Civic and a Ford Ranger pickup truck.

“The driver of the Honda was arrested for impaired driving and his passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, believed to be non-life-threatening,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours as a result of the collision, for which charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the ongoing Criminal Code impaired driving investigation.”

Evelyn said the suspect was released with a court date and a driving prohibition.

Anyone with information about the collision can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.