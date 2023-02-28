TRU 'excited' about new nurse-practitioner program, president says

Photo: TRU A learning lab in TRU's Chappell Family Building for Nursing and Population Health.

A new nurse-practitioner program at Thompson Rivers University will begin accepting applications from potential students this week.

TRU officially unveiled the new program on Tuesday. Castanet Kamloops reported on the program's approval by the provincial government more than a month ago.

“It’s exciting to see a new program that addresses the needs of our region and reflects the strengths of our faculty,” TRU President Brett Fairbairn said in a news release.

“Nurse practitioners are leaders in health-care delivery and I’m confident that this new offering will equip students with the critical skills needed to support B.C.’s people.”

According to the university, the two-year program will provide graduates a master’s-level education that will allow them to work as independent health practitioners.

Nurse practitioners have been floated as a potential fix to local and provincial doctor shortages.

Rani Srivastava, TRU’s Dean of Nursing, described the program as “long-awaited.”

“It will be the only program in the Interior and will help address the need in our region,” she said.

“We are heartened by the amazing support we have received from current practitioners to support our students and there’s a lot of interest from future students.

According to TRU, the program is still awaiting final approval from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives. The university’s nursing school will begin accepting applications on Wednesday pending approval from the college.