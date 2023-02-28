Suspect in custody following robberies, assault, police say

Photo: Castanet

A suspect was arrested Monday after a brief crime spree including two robberies, an assault with a weapon and mischief, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called just after noon to the 300-block of St. Paul Street for a report of a robbery in which the culprit stole a bottle of liquor and struck an employee when confronted.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police were called to a store in the 900-block of Columbia Street West less than an hour later for a report of a man screaming at people and throwing items in a parking lot. She said Mounties were then called to a robbery in the 1800-block of Highway 5A just after 2 p.m.

“The suspect in all three incidents appeared to be the same person,” she said in a news release.

“Thanks to the assistance from community partners and the quick response of frontline officers, the suspect was located soon after at Summit Drive and Robson Drive and taken into custody without further incident.”

Evelyn said the suspect is an Ontario man in his 30s. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.