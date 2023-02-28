Kruger, Unifor donate $1M to hospital; atrium named for them

Photo: RIH Foundation A worker installs a sign identifying the Kruger Unifor Atrium inside Royal Inland Hospital.

The new operator of the Kamloops Pulp Mill and its employees have partnered to donate $1 million to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.

As a result, the common area inside the new Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower will now bear the name Kruger Unifor Atrium.

“The well-being of the community is really important to Kruger,” said Darrell Booker, general manager of the Kamloops mill.

“I think that’s why an area like this, a place of compassion and care, is such a great match for us.”

Montreal-based Kruger acquired the Kamloops mill last spring.

“As a member of Unifor Local 10-B, I am proud that my colleagues and our union joined their efforts to give back to the community where we live and work,” local vice-president Wesley Mitchell said.

“Our families, colleagues and friends go to RIH to obtain healthcare and we are happy that they will now have a beautiful space to unwind and gather with loved ones during what is often a challenging period in their lives.”

RIH Foundation CEO said she is grateful for the donation.

“It warms my heart to see patients, staff and visitors connecting in the Kruger Unifor Atrium,” she said.

“Kruger and Unifor have created a legacy that we all can be proud of for years to come.”