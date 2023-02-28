207639
Man accused in fatal 2021 shooting in Scotch Creek sets bail hearing for next week

Accused killer seeking bail

A bail hearing has been set for a man charged with murder in a deadly 2021 shooting in Scotch Creek.

Paul Vincent Binder has been behind bars since his arrest in early December. The 52-year-old is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Binder is accused of killing 32-year-old John Vance, who was shot to death on June 25, 2021, in Scotch Creek. Vance was a resident of the Scotch Creek area.

At the time of the Vance’s death, police said they were called to a report of a shooting in the 4100-block of Squilax-Anglemont Road. Mounties said frontline officers arrived to find a man who had just been shot. He later died of his injuries.

In BC Supreme Court on Monday, a judge was told Binder’s bail hearing has been scheduled for one day next week. The date will be set on March 6.

