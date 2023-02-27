Man taken to hospital after weekend stabbing at North Shore bus loop, police say

Photo: Castanet

A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation Saturday in North Kamloops, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the North Shore bus loop on Sydney Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said an injured man was taken to hospital with stab wounds believed to be non-life-threatening.

“The area is known for high foot and vehicle traffic and as being somewhat of a hangout spot,” she said.

“Anyone who has information, witnessed or captured video that could help further this investigation is asked to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Evelyn said the suspect is described as a First Nations man with a small moustache and a stocky build. He was dressed in black clothing and was seen running with a limp southbound on Tranquille Road.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.