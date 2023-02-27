Jury hearing case of Kamloops Mountie accused of dangerous driving in 2018 chase

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops Mountie is standing trial in front of a B.C. Supreme Court jury accused of driving an unmarked police cruiser dangerously during a 2018 pursuit through Westsyde — a chase that reached speeds of 140 km/h.

Const. Christopher Squire, 33, is standing trial on one count of dangerous driving. His trial got underway on Monday morning at the Kamloops Law Courts.

“This is a case about a police officer who failed to follow policy, disobeyed the orders of a superior and drove dangerously to pursue a suspect, speeding through a residential area in an unmarked police vehicle — often with no lights and sirens — putting the public and his fellow colleagues at great risk of injury,” Crown prosecutor Jessica Saris said in her opening statement to jurors.

Court heard Squire was driving an unmarked grey Ford Taurus police vehicle in the early-morning hours of Dec. 8, 2018, when a Brocklehurst man called 911 to report his truck as having been stolen moments earlier.

Squire and a handful of other Mounties tried to stop the truck, which was located by police on Singh Street and followed along Ord Road toward Westsyde.

Jurors watched a dash-cam video from a police cruiser showing the pursuit, which reached speeds of 140 km/h on Westsyde Road.

That’s when the chase was called off by RCMP Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, the watch commander on duty at the time. Buliziuk could be heard over the radio on the video telling Squire to conduct “surveillance” in his unmarked vehicle.

The stolen pickup then turned around on Elder Road and headed south on Westsyde Road, with Squire and Const. Lane Tobin again in pursuit — despite Buliziuk's earlier order. Tobin was driving a marked police cruiser.

Squire could be seen on the video striking the truck intentionally with his unmarked cruiser to end the pursuit along Westsyde Road — a police tactic described in court as a PIT maneuver, or precision immobilization technique.

Squire’s parents and two off-duty police officers were in court on Monday to watch the start of the trial.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.