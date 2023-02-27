Cold snap means emergency shelter on Fortune Drive will stay open through March

Photo: Castanet An extreme-weather emergency shelter in the Kamloops Alliance Church on Fortune Drive has been extended to stay open through March.

An extreme-weather shelter set up for people living on the street in North Kamloops has been extended to run through the end of March.

The Mustard Seed said Monday that the shelter, which operates inside the Kamloops Alliance Church on nights when the mercury drops below -10 C, was slated to close for the season on Feb. 28.

Officials at The Mustard Seed said the shelter has been operational for 19 nights since it opened on Dec. 14, providing a warm space for more than 30 people each night.

“With the increase in cold temperatures and falling snow, we know this shelter is still needed within the community,” Kelly Thomson, managing director at The Mustard Seed, said in a news release.

“The church has agreed to continue to support our vulnerable community in this way. This is a way to keep people safe and warm through the colder nights, allowing them to find support and protection from life-threatening incidents that can occur during winter weather.”