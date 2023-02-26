Einarson wins fourth-consecutive Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Photo: Curling Canada

History was made on Sunday night at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, where Team Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated six-time winner Jennifer Jones of Team Manitoba by a score of 10-4.

It was the 35-year-old's fourth consecutive win at the Scotties, tying Colleen Jones who won it in 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004.

Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris became just the second team in history to ever pull off such an incredible feat, catapulting them right into the conversation as one of the best female curling team's of all time.

"Oh my god, it means so much! I think this one is even better than our first. It never gets old," said Einarson post game.

"So much grit, determination, this team never gives up. That's what makes us who we are. We just go out there and enjoy every single minute, have some fun and that's when we really shine."

It was a back and forth game throughout the first five ends, with neither team able to get more than a 1-point lead on the other.

That changed in the fifth end when Jones was forced to draw against Team Canada's two rocks sitting shot in the top 8-foot.

Heavy on her draw from the previous end, Jones came up light and Einarson stole two. A big momentum shift.

Jones struggled to find her weight up to that point, and she never managed to recover as another miss in the ninth end would seal the fate of Team Manitoba. Jones missed a difficult tap back and Einarson pounced on the opportunity to score four.

That's when Manitoba threw in the towel.

"If I could throw one again, that would be it," Jones said after the loss.

It was a tough loss for Jones, one that stopped her from winning what would have been a record-setting seventh Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

As for Einarson, the win guarantees they'll be back at the Scotties in 2024 representing Team Canada.

Before then, Einarson has some unfinished business to attend to at the World Championship, as her team will be heading to Sandviken, Sweden in March to try and capture gold on the world stage.