Paramount Theatre unveils new stage in time for upcoming film festival

The Paramount Theatre in downtown Kamloops has acquired a new stage to allow for more assorted performances.

The Kamloops Film Society who runs the Paramount Theatre spent over two years to acquire funding for The New Gold Stage, finally acquiring funding form the BC Arts Council and New Gold, who sponsors the stage.

The Film Society was able to show off the new venue during a launch event on Sunday, with a variety of performers taking the stage.

The stage itself will be used to bring in new performances for audiences.

“If people want to come do their show here, we're excited. We're sort of open to everything,” said Dušan Magdolen, the Executive Director of the Kamloops Film Society.

Magdolen said that the new stage could be used for musical acts, theatre productions, and corporate events.

“I think the stage just takes it to another level, and may open us up to even new acts that haven't been here before," he said.

Magdolen said that the new stage will also allow performers to enter a larger venue.

“It's an almost 500-seat room, and our prices are, I think, quite reasonable," he said.

"So for some of those smaller acts, that maybe those 100-120 seat venues are getting a little bit small for, and they're looking for something a little bit bigger. I think that would be great."

Magdolen hopes that in building the new stage, the theatre can be opened up to performers looking for a larger venue.

“You hear whispers of where the gaps are. And obviously there's a higher level gap. The people who are sort of putting the art center forward, that's where they're trying to fill,” Magodlen said.

“And so we're hoping to at least be a part of filling that gap.”

Improv actor Greg Brown, who performed on the stage Sunday, said it will be a welcome addition to the city's performing arts community.

“This stage is such an incredible space. We were so honoured to be one of the first acts to perform on here,” he said.

“I think that's having new venues is always so important. And each venue has its own feeling to it. ... So it's it's really nice to have that mix of venues and things to fit different styles of different shows and such.”

The stage will be in use during the film society’s upcoming Kamloops Film Festival.

“It’s cool, because we're heading into our film festival," Magdolen said.

"So it'll be utilized a bunch during that as well for pre-acts and Q and A's and that sort of stuff."

The Kamloops Film Festival runs from March 2 to March 11.

More information about the festival is available at thekfs.ca.