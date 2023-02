Photo: Shay Caldwell

A vehicle collision has occurred on Highway 5 between Bean Road and Sandhill Drive, just north of Little Fort.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway has been closed with no detours available.

The collision occurred between an Argo plow truck and a white SUV.

The estimated time of re-opening is at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to DriveBC.

A scene assessment is in progress.