Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE: 5:47 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP tell Castanet Westsyde Road is now reopened.

The injuries sustained in the crash are believed to be non-life threatening.

ORIGINAL: 4: 36 p.m.

Westsyde Road has been closed to traffic due to a motor vehicle collision between Parkview Drive and Kyle Drive.

The collision reportedly occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area.