Film commission report looks at locations for film studio

Photo: Allnorth Consultants

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission is looking for investors and developers for a $33-million film studio in the Kamloops area, with sites being considered in Dallas, Iron Mask and on the Tk'emlups reserve.

A site servicing feasibility report commissioned by the TNFC for a film studio in Kamloops was made public last week.

The report, submitted by Allnorth Consultants, analyzed a total of 1,027 properties within the City of Kamloops. Four optimal sites were selected that could serve as the studio’s location — three sites in Kamloops and a fourth on Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc industrial land.

Each location presents a different set of challenges to potential developers.

A site on Andover Crescent would have a large price tag due to its 21.24-acre size, a site in the Campbell Creek industrial area would require significant demolition and site stripping, a site on Sugarloaf Road would require rezoning and removal from the Agricultural Land Reserve and a site on Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc land would be near the CN rail yard, presenting possible noise and vibration concerns.

In a presentation to the TNRD Board, film commissioner Terri Hadwin said the industry has been “booming” in the district, bringing in an estimated $18 million of direct revenue in 2022. The TNFC predicts this will be doubled by the end of next year.

The report follows a Motion Picture Space Business Case that was commissioned by the TNFC and published in 2021.

“Demand for studio space is high,” Hadwin said during the presentation.

“Projections are for $2.6 million in revenue if it’s kept at 100 per cent capacity, which I believe it could be, and at highly competitive rates.”

The studio itself will have two main stages, combined for a total of 40,000 square feet, as well as parking space, on-site office space, and common areas.

The site is required to be a minimum of five acres.

The presentation concluded that the TNFC, with the support of Venture Kamloops, will be seeking out investors and developers for the new studio.

“We’ve done a lot of the legwork and the homework, showing them that they can build here,” Hadwin said.

“We’re going to be out there letting them know that this is a viable place.”