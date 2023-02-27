Kamloops to see sunny skies with periods of clouds, chance of showers

Madison Erhardt

Kamloops is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds over the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Mostly clear skies and moderate temperatures are forecasted, with a chance of showers by the end of the week.

A high of 3 C is predicted on Monday, with skies expected to be mostly sunny during the day. Monday night will see a low of -4 C with cloudy periods.

Skies on Tuesday are expected to see a mix of sun and cloud as temperatures reach a high of 3 C during the day and a low of -4 C overnight.

Wednesday will similarly see a mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a high of 4 C. Wednesday night is forecasted to see chances of snow and a low of -2 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers as the daytime high reaches 6 C. Cloudy periods can be expected over night as temperatures reach a low of -4 C.

Environment Canada is forecasting Friday to be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 8 C — a few degrees above the seasonal average.

Periods of sun and cloud will continue into the weekend.