Council to vote on approving day space for homeless at 48 West Victoria St.

Kamloops council is considering granting a short-term permit for two non-profits to once again operate a day space for vulnerable people at 48 West Victoria Street.

Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society and the Mustard Seed have ran the Gathering Place on the property for the past two years, from mid-August to November 2021, and from April to October 2022.

The request to grant a permit for 2023 was initially raised during a Feb. 9 committee meeting, weeks after council approved a version of a motion initially brought forward by Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, directing staff to review and report back about the mini-storage facility located on the property.

During the committee meeting, Carmin Mazzotta, the City of Kamloops’ social, housing and community development manager, said the Gathering Place originated from a series of motions passed by council in March 2021.

"Really identifying that folks who are unhoused in the downtown in the community needed to have a place to go during daytime hours,” Mazzotta said.

A staff report prepared for council indicates the day space is set in a central location, allowing vulnerable people to access the nearby Interior Health supervised consumption site, the mini-storage facility, and services at the Mustard Seed.

The report said improvements to the day space include securing more staff, working closely with contracted security services, and limiting the safe substance use supplies handed out at the site, as the nearby Interior Health facility is better equipped.

Staff said a report would come back to the committee in late 2023 about the Gathering Place and the mini-storage facility. This report would include suggestions for other partnerships and locations which could allow for other day space and mini-storage operations to operate within the city.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she would like to see staff include consultation with neighbouring businesses as part of this report.

“We have heard loud and clear about the impacts on neighbouring businesses, on those that are adjacent to them. And I don't see anything that's reflected in there that talks about how we're going to combat those issues that continue to impact those businesses,” Neustaeter said.

Neustaeter made an amendment to the motion, suggesting the report reflect community concerns and suggest improvements based on that feedback.

The amendment was passed by the committee, and will come before council for final approval on Tuesday.