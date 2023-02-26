Organizers, fans deem Scotties a success as tournament closes in Kamloops

Curling fans filed into Sandman Centre carrying signs, flags and cowbells on Saturday afternoon, ready to cheer for their teams on the second last day of the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Daniel Luo, a Vancouver resident, says he made the trip to Kamloops along with a group of friends to watch the tournament.

“A few of them went to the Scotties back in Penticton a few years ago. I heard it was a great time, and I decided to see what all the hype is about,” Luo said.

“It’s pretty great. There's a lot of people dressing up, and there's a lot of cowbells and noisemakers, and it's just a great, fun, wholesome but fun experience.”

Cheryl Foster, a Kamloops resident, said she had been at Sandman Centre multiple times to watch curling teams compete. She said the ambiance was her favourite part about attending the games.

“It's been really fun, it’s a super fun crowd. It's very social. The Patch has been really fun. And the curling has been great,” Foster said.

Al Cameron, director of communications and media relations for Curling Canada, said this is the first Scotties tournament held with fans in the arena since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“This is the first one since 2020, so a little bit of uncharted waters since then. And Kamloops — as I knew it would, as a proud Kamloops boy myself — I knew would respond. And the city really has,” he said.

“The tourism sector has been terrific, the fans have been terrific. The volunteers, beyond compare. So just a win-win from our perspective.”

He said as a Kamloops resident, he takes pride in seeing how visitors have been excited to be in the city. He added the buzz from the fans has been welcomed by the curling athletes.

“The players coming off the ice when we talk to them here, they just can’t stop gushing about it. They're just so happy to be able to play, and it raises their game,” Cameron said.

“It’s a key element — the fans are there to watch the players, but the players totally respond to the fans.”

Cameron said Curling Canada has hit 99 per cent of its budget for ticket sales.

“We’ve got a few days here to even get over 100. So yes — we’re beyond thrilled, and we're making this budget. We're making our educated guess [from] months and months ago,” he said.

Linda Bolton, the host committee’s vice chair of volunteers and special events, said 319 volunteers have helped the event run smoothly over the past 10 days.

She said the event has been a “phenomenal” experience from the host committee’s perspective.

“Curling Canada has been really good guides. Our volunteer base is great. We haven't had any glitches, all the problems have been small and easily solved,” Bolton said.

She said she has also heard positive feedback from athletes who have travelled to Kamloops to compete.

“Many of the teams have came and embraced it, and they’ve said, ‘We want to move here. It's so amazing, and the city is so beautiful, the mountains and everything else. Everybody has been kind, the restaurants, the fans,” Bolton said.

“Lots of great, positive comments.”

Sunday marks the final day of competition for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The semi final will be held at noon and the final at 6 p.m.

Information about tickets and other event details can be found on Curling Canada’s website.